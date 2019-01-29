Venezuelans 'live in dictatorship'
Juan Guaidó on Venezuela's political crisis

Self-declared leader of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, says there has been an “abuse of power” in the country and it's right that he takes over as president.

  • 29 Jan 2019