Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Venezuela crisis: Opposition gathers across Venezuela
Opposition protesters have gathered in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities to express their support for self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó, who is calling for early elections.
Mr Guaidó has urged supporters to "keep taking to the streets".
International pressure has been mounting on current President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
-
02 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-47104283/venezuela-crisis-opposition-gathers-across-venezuelaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window