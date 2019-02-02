Opposition gathers across Venezuela
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Venezuela crisis: Opposition gathers across Venezuela

Opposition protesters have gathered in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities to express their support for self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó, who is calling for early elections.

Mr Guaidó has urged supporters to "keep taking to the streets".

International pressure has been mounting on current President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

  • 02 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Who's really in charge in Venezuela?