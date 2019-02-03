Venezuela rivals rally
Venezuela rallies: 'This is for all the young people'

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in Venezuela to call for President Nicolás Maduro to give up power, but others turned out to support him.

  • 03 Feb 2019