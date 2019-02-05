'How I survived the Brazil dam collapse'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I was in my truck as the mudslide hit'

What do you do when you see a huge mudslide coming and there's nowhere to go?

Elias Nunes gives a first-hand account of how he and his colleague survived the Brumadinho dam's collapse.

  • 05 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Hundreds missing after Brazil dam collapse