US aid trucks 'a charade' - Venezuela's Maduro
Venezuela crisis: Maduro says US aid trucks are 'a charade'

A number of trucks of US aid are currently waiting to go into Venezuela. The US government says it is to help people in need amid footage shortages and economic chaos.

But, in an exclusive interview with the BBC, President Nicolás Maduro said the US was trying to manufacture a humanitarian crisis, and that Venezuelans did not want their aid.

  • 12 Feb 2019
