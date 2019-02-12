US 'warmongering' in Venezuela
US 'warmongering' in Venezuela - Maduro

Speaking to the BBC, Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro accuses Donald Trump of undermining the country to his own ends.

  • 12 Feb 2019