Trump: No way out for Maduro backers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Venezuela: Trump vows 'no way out' for Maduro's military backers

US President Donald Trump has urged Venezuela's military to accept an amnesty offered by opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

In a speech in Florida, Mr Trump said the US sought a peaceful transition from the political crisis in Venezuela.

But he warned that the military would find "no safe harbour, no way out" and risked losing everything if they did not drop their support for embattled President Nicolás Maduro.

  • 19 Feb 2019
Go to next video: US 'warmongering' in Venezuela - Maduro