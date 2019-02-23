Rival border concerts held for Venezuela
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rival concerts on either side of Venezuela-Colombia border

Rival concerts have been held on either side of the Venezuela-Colombia border.

One had the support of embattled President Nicolas Maduro while the other rooted for the opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

  • 23 Feb 2019
Go to next video: What's going on in Venezuela?