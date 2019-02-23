The moment Venezuelan troops crash through border
Three Venezuelan National Guard troops have driven through a security barrier on the Simon Bolivar bridge, while civilians fled the scene.

The troops deserted to Colombia, according to the country's migration authorities, amidst rising tensions over an opposition-led effort to bring humanitarian aid into the country.

