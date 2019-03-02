Video

During the famous Rio Carnival, street parades or so-called blocos are in full swing all over the city.

For the 18th year in a row, patients and employees of the Nise da Silveira Institute have joined in the celebrations to highlight mental illness.

The institute is named after a Brazilian psychiatrist who was a pioneer in using art to help treat mental illnesses in the 1950's.

