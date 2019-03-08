Venezuela's Caracas hit by power cut

Video

Venezuela suffered a major power outage on Thursday afternoon that has continued overnight and affected most of the country.

In the capital Caracas thousands of commuters were forced to make their journeys home on foot and flights were diverted.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro has blamed the opposition, accusing them of sabotage. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have blamed Mr Maduro's "incompetence".