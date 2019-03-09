Colombia's Billy Elliot

Video

Like the title character in the film 'Billy Elliot', Jhojan is from a poor neighbourhood and dancing has changed his life.

He won a scholarship to "Fundación Festival Art", a top rated ballet academy in Bogotá which offers places to underprivileged children in Colombia.

Jhojan trains for up to 12 hours a day and told BBC Minute: "I'm working really hard to be the best dancer in the world"

Video Journalist: Marcela Han