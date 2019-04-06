Media player
Venezuela's water crisis in Caracas
As Venezuela's economic crisis continues, its infrastructure is crumbling.
Some residents in the capital have been without running water for weeks and are taking increasing risks to find it.
BBC Mundo's Guillermo Olmo reports from Caracas.
06 Apr 2019
