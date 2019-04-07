Bridge collapses into river after boat crash
A boat has collided with a bridge in Brazil's northern state of Pará, sending a 200 metre (657ft) section into the Moju River.

Two small cars fell into the water after the ship crashed into one of the pillars, witnesses said.

Pará governor Helder Barbalho posted footage of the collapsed bridge on Twitter

