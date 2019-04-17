'Assange smeared faeces in our embassy'
Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has told the BBC why his government decided to revoke Julian Assange's asylum.

The Wikileaks co-founder was arrested in London on 11 April after seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy.

Mr Moreno accused Mr Assange of rubbing excrement on the embassy walls. Mr Assange's lawyer has accused Ecuador of "outrageous allegations".

