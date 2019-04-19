Anger voiced at ex-Peru leader's wake
Supporters of Alan García voice their anger at the former Peru president's wake.

Thousands of people gathered in Lima for the funeral of the former president of Peru, Alan García.

He shot himself on Wednesday as he was about to be arrested on suspicion of corruption.

His daughter read his suicide note at the wake.

Mr García stated in the letter that he did not have to suffer the "injustices" of being arrested.

