Giant teddy 'breaks world record'

Mexico giant teddy bear 'breaks world record'
Residents of the Mexican town of Xonacatlán have entered the Guinness Book of World Records with a massive teddy bear.
The gigantic stuffed toy is said to be the biggest of its kind.
The giant was stitched together over three months as part of a publicity drive to attract more tourists to the town.
30 Apr 2019
