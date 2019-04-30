Venezuela's Guaidó uprising call
Venezuela's Guaidó uprising call

Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, has called on the military to back his claim as the country's president.

Clashes broke out in Caracas between Mr Guaidó's supporters and Nicolás Maduro's government forces.

Guaidó is supported by 50 countries as the country's interim leader.

  • 30 Apr 2019
