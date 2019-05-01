Bolivia landslide sweeps houses away

Boliva landslide sweeps houses away
A landslide destroyed more than a dozen homes in the Bolivian city of La Paz on Tuesday.

Local media reported that 17 houses were lost, but no deaths were reported as authorities had evacuated the area.

