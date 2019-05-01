Media player
Bolivia landslide sweeps houses away
A landslide destroyed more than a dozen homes in the Bolivian city of La Paz on Tuesday.
Local media reported that 17 houses were lost, but no deaths were reported as authorities had evacuated the area.
01 May 2019
