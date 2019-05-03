Media player
El Bus TV: News bulletins on the bus in Venezuela
A group of local journalists has been trying to offer independent news to the public in Venezuela, by getting on buses and staging TV news bulletins.
The initiative, carried out by volunteers, is called "The Bus TV".
Venezuela’s press freedom standards have slipped further according to the 2019 Reporter Without Borders press freedom index. In its report it says that "Nicolas Maduro persists in trying to keep news coverage under constant control."
Video journalist: Vladimir Hernandez.
