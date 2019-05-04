Who's backing who in the Venezuela crisis
Venezuela crisis: The four countries with stakes in the presidential battle

As self-declared interim leader Juan Guaidó continues his attempt to unseat Nicolás Maduro, some of the biggest global powers have a lot at stake in who succeeds in winning Venezuela's presidential battle.

The US, Russia, China and Cuba are all taking sides over who should lead Venezuela. BBC diplomatic correspondent Paul Adams looks at why it's important to each of them.

