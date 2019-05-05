Venezuela crisis: Guaidó defiant

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Guaidó: 'Maduro does not have full military support'
Days ago Juan Guaidó was on the streets of Caracas calling the "final phase" in his attempts to oust Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro.
This attempt, termed a "coup" by the Maduro government, failed. So what next?
Juan Guaidó spoke to the BBC's Nick Bryant.
Read more: What's behind Venezuela's crisis?
-
05 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-48172561/guaid-maduro-does-not-have-full-military-supportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window