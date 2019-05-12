Cuba police arrest gay rights activists

Media player
Cuba LGBT rally: Police arrest activists
People participating in an unauthorised march to celebrate LGBT rights in the Cuban capital Havana on Saturday were detained by plainclothes police.
More than 100 demonstrators took to the streets for a rally organised through social media. Some said they were subjected to violence after they were stopped by security officers.
The event followed the cancellation of the country's 12th annual march against homophobia.
