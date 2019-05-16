Inside the school for transgender children

Media player
Inside Chile's Amaranta school for transgender children
A school believed to be the first in the world predominantly for transgender children and their siblings opened in Chile last year, named after the Mexican transgender politician Amaranta Gómez Regalado, and caters for children aged between 6 and 17.
16 May 2019
