Inside the school for transgender children
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside Chile's Amaranta school for transgender children

A school believed to be the first in the world predominantly for transgender children and their siblings opened in Chile last year, named after the Mexican transgender politician Amaranta Gómez Regalado, and caters for children aged between 6 and 17.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 May 2019