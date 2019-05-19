Media player
The Brazilian street artist who brings history to graffiti
Eduardo Kobra, aka Kobra, is a Brazilian street artist from the outskirts of Sao Paulo who is known for his kaleidoscope-like murals.
Bringing historical figures and places to life, his distinctive work can be seen in cities across the world.
19 May 2019
