The street artist who teaches history through graffiti
Video

Eduardo Kobra, aka Kobra, is a Brazilian street artist from the outskirts of Sao Paulo who is known for his kaleidoscope-like murals.

Bringing historical figures and places to life, his distinctive work can be seen in cities across the world.

  • 19 May 2019