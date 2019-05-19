History through graffiti
Teaching history through graffiti

Eduardo Kobra, aka Kobra, is a Brazilian street artist known for his colourful depictions of historical figures and places. His distinctive work can be seen in cities across the world.

  • 19 May 2019