‘I’m not going to straighten my hair again’

Afro-Colombian news presenter Mábel Lara was abused online after she stopped straightening her hair.

The journalist says she feels Colombia is a “classist society” which thinks “curly hair is tasteless”.

The first time she appeared on TV without straightening her hair she received online abuse saying she looked ugly and “vulgar”.

She told BBC Minute she made the stand to help inspire young women to feel comfortable in their own skin.