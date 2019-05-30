The truth behind Venezuela's blackouts

Media player
What are the real reasons behind Venezuela’s blackouts?
Frequent power cuts have affected millions across Venezuela in the last few months.
The government says that the US is deliberately sabotaging the country's power grid.
But the BBC's Guillermo Olmo found that the real reasons could be much simpler.
Video journalist: Mohamed Madi Producer: Herminia Fernandez
30 May 2019
