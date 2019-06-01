Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tornadoes wreak havoc in Chile
Towns including Los Angeles and Concepcion suffered extensive damage when a series of tornadoes hit Chile.
It has been reported that one person was killed, with several more injured.
-
01 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window