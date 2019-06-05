Tourists and locals react to US Cuba cruise ban
The US has announced a new ban on travel to Cuba for American group tours, cruise ships, private planes, and yachts journeying to the island.

US officials say the new rules seek to punish the country's communist regime.

It is unclear exactly how the rules, which takes effect on Wednesday, will impact travel to the island nation.

