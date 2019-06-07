Media player
Can Mexico stop the migrant flow?
President Donald Trump wants Mexico to do more to stop migrants from reaching the US border.
We travelled to the Mexico-Guatemala border to see firsthand what Mexico's already doing to stop the flow of migrants.
Video by Rod MaCleod and Angélica M Casas
07 Jun 2019
