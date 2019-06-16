Buenos Aires in darkness after power failure
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Argentina and Uruguay power failure: Buenos Aires in darkness

A massive electrical failure has left all of Argentina and Uruguay without power, according to major Argentine electricity provider, Edesur.

Argentine media said the power cut occurred shortly after 07:00 (11:00 BST), causing trains to be halted and failures with traffic signalling.

Video footage shows Lanus in Buenos Aires in almost total darkness.

  • 16 Jun 2019
Go to next video: The truth behind Venezuela's blackouts