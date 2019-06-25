Frida the rescue dog retires
Frida, Mexico's famous rescue dog, retires

A rescue dog who gained international fame for her heroics after an earthquake hit Mexico in 2017 has retired after nine years of service.

The Mexican Navy canine unit held a ceremony on Monday to honour golden labrador Frida.

  • 25 Jun 2019
