Frida the rescue dog retires

Frida, Mexico's famous rescue dog, retires
A rescue dog who gained international fame for her heroics after an earthquake hit Mexico in 2017 has retired after nine years of service.
The Mexican Navy canine unit held a ceremony on Monday to honour golden labrador Frida.
25 Jun 2019
