Transgender skater fighting to compete
Maria Joaquina is 11-years-old and a prize-winning roller-skater. She is transgender and fighting to compete among girls.
The South American Skating Confederation allows skaters to compete as women if they have a female name on their official ID, which Maria doesn't.
Video journalist: Luciani Gomes.
29 Jun 2019
