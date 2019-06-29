Transgender skater fighting to compete
Video

Maria Joaquina is 11-years-old and a prize-winning roller-skater. She is transgender and fighting to compete among girls.

The South American Skating Confederation allows skaters to compete as women if they have a female name on their official ID, which Maria doesn't.

Video journalist: Luciani Gomes.

  • 29 Jun 2019
