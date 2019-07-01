El Salvador to blame for Rio Grande tragedy - president

Media player
Rio Grande drowning: El Salvador leader takes blame
The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has told the BBC that blame for the deaths of a father and daughter from his country - who died trying to reach the US - rests with his country.
He said his country had to fix the problems that forced its citizens to migrate.
01 Jul 2019
