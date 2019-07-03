'How pretty it is to see the sky'

Media player
Solar eclipse in Chile delights thousands
Thousands watching in the region of Coquimbo in Chile cheered as darkness descended during a total eclipse of the sun.
The Moon's great shadow, or umbra, then passed over the Andes and across to Argentina.
The rest of Chile, as well as Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, and parts of Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela and Panama, witnessed a partial eclipse.
03 Jul 2019
