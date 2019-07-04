Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Argentina's River Plate stadium welcomes homeless people
One of Argentina's biggest football clubs, River Plate, opened its stadium to homeless people in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, as the country experienced a cold snap.
Organisers from volunteer group Red Solidaria (Solidarity Network) distributed hot meals and donations of warm clothes.
-
04 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-48867473/argentina-s-river-plate-stadium-welcomes-homeless-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window