Dressing up to celebrate Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo: Parade celebrates 112 years since her birth
It's 112 years since iconic artist Frida Kahlo was born. People in Coyoacan, just south of Mexico City, have donned their best Frida Kahlo outfits to celebrate her life.
Vibrant dresses, braided hair and her distinctive unibrow have all made an appearance.
07 Jul 2019
