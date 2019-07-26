Video

A church deep in La Dina, San Salvador is holding a service with a difference: many of this men here used to be in a gang.

Eben-ezer is a functioning church but also runs a rehabilitation project for men who repent their past gang life.

The gang in charge of the area is the notorious Barrio 18 who keep a watchful eye on the project but does not interfere.

Run by Pastor Will Gomez, it offers the young men a potential second chance.

Produced by Wietske Burema