The 24-year-old woman hunting for landmines
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the woman risking her life to clear Colombia's minefields

Paola Sanchez is 24 years old and risks her life every day, finding and deactivating landmines after five decades of conflict in Colombia.

Many of the mines were laid by Farc rebels who, until recently, were engaged in a violent war with the government over land and power.

Video produced by Sophie Eastaugh and Trystan Young.

Listen to more stories from Newsday.

  • 12 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Swimming in the Arctic with Down's syndrome