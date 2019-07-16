Media player
Venezuelan refugees "putting pressure" on Brazil
Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, has told the BBC that his country will continue to take in Venezuelan refugees despite the strain on public resources.
16 Jul 2019
