‘They tried to buy my daughter’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US migrant crisis: Family divided while waiting for asylum
As Donald Trump's 45-day deadline for Mexico to curb migration to the US fast approaches, some migrant families are facing an uncertain future.
Among the measures put in place is the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy - where asylum seekers are sent back across the border to wait for their applications to be processed.
The BBC's Lioman Lima travelled to Mexico's border with the US and heard the story of one family from El Salvador that, along with thousands of others, have been returned to Juarez.
-
20 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-49049642/us-migrant-crisis-family-divided-while-waiting-for-asylumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window