Suspected shooter arrested by police
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mexico murder: Suspected shooter in Israel 'underworld' case arrested

CCTV has captured the moment a woman suspected of shooting two Israeli men dead was arrested in Mexico City.

Police caught her as she was leaving the restaurant where killing took place.

  • 26 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Mexico has one gun shop. So why all the murders?