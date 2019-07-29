Smoke rises from prison after jail riot
Video

Altamira jail billows smoke after fatal riot

A riot at a prison in Brazil has seen two groups of prisoners attack each and set fires, leaving at least 52 people dead.

After five hours, control was largely restored, and police patrolled the exterior in numbers.

  • 29 Jul 2019
