Smoke rises from prison after jail riot

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Altamira jail billows smoke after fatal riot
A riot at a prison in Brazil has seen two groups of prisoners attack each and set fires, leaving at least 52 people dead.
After five hours, control was largely restored, and police patrolled the exterior in numbers.
-
29 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-49157952/altamira-jail-billows-smoke-after-fatal-riotRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window