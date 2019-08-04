Transgender influencers changing Brazil's advertising
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Transgender influencers are changing Brazil's advertising industry

Transgender influencers are being signed up by advertisers in Brazil looking to reach new audiences.

Thiessa, whose YouTube videos have amassed 35 million views, says she and others can help reach the kinds of customers that traditional TV stars cannot.

But, for trans influencers such as Lucca Najar, not all brands are welcome.

  • 04 Aug 2019
Go to next video: What can Love Island teach politicians?