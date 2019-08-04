Transgender influencers changing Brazil's advertising

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Transgender influencers are changing Brazil's advertising industry
Transgender influencers are being signed up by advertisers in Brazil looking to reach new audiences.
Thiessa, whose YouTube videos have amassed 35 million views, says she and others can help reach the kinds of customers that traditional TV stars cannot.
But, for trans influencers such as Lucca Najar, not all brands are welcome.
-
04 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-49185942/transgender-influencers-are-changing-brazil-s-advertising-industryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window