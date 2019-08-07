Media player
Mexico robbers seize $2m in gold coins from mint
Armed robbers threatened and overpowered guards at a branch of Mexico's mint and stole gold coins worth more than $2m from a vault which had been left open, police say.
Investigators suspect the two raiders could have had inside help, local media report.
The commemorative gold coins, known as centenarios, were first minted in 1921 to mark 100 years since Mexico's independence from Spain.
07 Aug 2019
