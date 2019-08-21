Media player
Former Farc rebels become eco-warriors to stop deforestation in the Amazon
Former Farc rebels in Colombia, who spent decades fighting the government over land and power, have reinvented themselves as eco-warriors protecting the Amazon rainforest from illegal logging.
According to the government, deforestation in the Colombian Amazon rose by 60% between 2015 and 2018.
The rainforest had been a no-go area during the conflict, but illegal logging has soared since a peace deal in 2016.
Video produced by Trystan Young and Sophie Eastaugh.
