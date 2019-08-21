Ex-rebels saving the Amazon

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former rebels become eco-warriors to stop deforestation in the Amazon
Former Farc rebels in Colombia, who spent decades fighting the government over land and power, have reinvented themselves as eco-warriors protecting the Amazon rainforest from illegal logging.
21 Aug 2019
