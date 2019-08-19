'Thank God justice was done'
El Salvador miscarriage case: 'Thank God justice was done'

A 21-year-old woman in El Salvador whose baby was found dead in the toilet where she gave birth has been cleared during a retrial.

Evelyn Hernández had always maintained she was innocent, saying that she did not know she was pregnant and lost consciousness during the birth.

Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of 40 years.

  • 19 Aug 2019
