Police surround Brazil hostage bus
Video

An armed man is holding a number of passengers hostage on a commuter bus in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

Armed police have surrounded the bus on the bridge connecting Rio with the city of Niterói.

  • 20 Aug 2019
